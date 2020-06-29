Previous
Next
Good Morning, Turtle by tunia
Photo 1658

Good Morning, Turtle

This turtle (his name is Turtle) spends the summer in my yard. I have posted pictures of him over the last 4 years and I want to believe it is the same one.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
454% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Oh wow! This is an incredibly clear shot. I feel like turtles have distinctive shell patterns so you might be able to go back to some of your old photos and check to see if his shell pattern is the same as the previous posted pictures to help you decide if it’s the same one or not.
June 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise