Photo 1658
Good Morning, Turtle
This turtle (his name is Turtle) spends the summer in my yard. I have posted pictures of him over the last 4 years and I want to believe it is the same one.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
katy
ace
Oh wow! This is an incredibly clear shot. I feel like turtles have distinctive shell patterns so you might be able to go back to some of your old photos and check to see if his shell pattern is the same as the previous posted pictures to help you decide if it’s the same one or not.
June 29th, 2020
