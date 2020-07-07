Previous
Gazebo and park on Main St. by tunia
Photo 1662

Gazebo and park on Main St.

Communities are now calling these small green spaces "pocket parks." They are put in when buildings are torn down. My garden club takes care of the flowers.
7th July 2020

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana
