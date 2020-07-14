Previous
Flowers that like Indiana heat by tunia
Flowers that like Indiana heat

By the middle of July when so many plants give up the Coneflowers and Black-Eyed Susans are doing their best.
14th July 2020

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana
katy ace
Such a pretty photo with the light and shadows on the flowers. Nice detail. FAV
July 14th, 2020  
Kate ace
They like the Georgia heat, too.
July 14th, 2020  
