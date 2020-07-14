Sign up
Photo 1667
Flowers that like Indiana heat
By the middle of July when so many plants give up the Coneflowers and Black-Eyed Susans are doing their best.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
2
1
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
1667
photos
59
followers
59
following
456% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-5000
Taken
14th July 2020 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Such a pretty photo with the light and shadows on the flowers. Nice detail. FAV
July 14th, 2020
Kate
ace
They like the Georgia heat, too.
July 14th, 2020
