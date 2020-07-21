Previous
Umbrellas are for the sun, not rain by tunia
Photo 1672

Umbrellas are for the sun, not rain

My granddaughter and I rented a paddle boat at Shakamak Lake. Fun and hot.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Tunia McClure

Photo Details

katy ace
Hard work too isn't it? A great shot though Tunia!
July 22nd, 2020  
