Texas Star Hibiscus by tunia
Photo 1676

Texas Star Hibiscus

These blooms don't last very long but they are big and beautiful.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana
Kate ace
You've got good detail and color in the red petals. I find red to be a hard color to photograph.
July 25th, 2020  
