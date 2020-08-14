Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1691
Dad shows up to help with the twins
I think he is telling mom to stop eating and start paying attention to the kids. She ignores him.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
1691
photos
59
followers
59
following
463% complete
View this month »
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-5000
Taken
13th August 2020 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close