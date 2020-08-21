Sign up
Photo 1696
The twins brought a friend with them today
I'm going to regret loving these fawns in the spring when they are eating my new plants.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
3
2
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
1696
photos
60
followers
59
following
464% complete
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-5000
Taken
21st August 2020 12:12pm
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 21st, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
August 21st, 2020
Jean
ace
great closeup!
August 21st, 2020
