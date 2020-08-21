Previous
The twins brought a friend with them today by tunia
Photo 1696

The twins brought a friend with them today

I'm going to regret loving these fawns in the spring when they are eating my new plants.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 21st, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
August 21st, 2020  
Jean ace
great closeup!
August 21st, 2020  
