The band's view in days of social distancing by tunia
Photo 1707

The band's view in days of social distancing

I attended a street party that had plenty of room to spread out. The band was loud enough to be heard all over the neighborhood.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
Photo Details

Lin ace
A great POV.
September 6th, 2020  
