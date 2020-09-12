Previous
Duck walk by tunia
Photo 1712

Duck walk

12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
Jean ace
aw, cute!
September 12th, 2020  
Lin ace
Adorable!
September 12th, 2020  
katy ace
Now this is a fabulous photo! There is something about taking non-traditional poses that appeals to me
September 12th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Funny
September 12th, 2020  
Babs ace
Ha ha what fun
September 13th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Precious photo!
September 13th, 2020  
Mave
Cute
September 13th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... so funny!
September 13th, 2020  
Mitzi ace
Ha!
September 13th, 2020  
essiesue
This is so cute. Those two ducks never leave each others side.
September 13th, 2020  
Kathy ace
The ducks look like they're chatting while walking. A very cute photo.
September 13th, 2020  
Steve Jacob ace
This made me smile
September 14th, 2020  
