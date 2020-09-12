Sign up
Photo 1712
Duck walk
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
12
2
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
12
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-5000
Taken
11th September 2020 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jean
ace
aw, cute!
September 12th, 2020
Lin
ace
Adorable!
September 12th, 2020
katy
ace
Now this is a fabulous photo! There is something about taking non-traditional poses that appeals to me
September 12th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Funny
September 12th, 2020
Babs
ace
Ha ha what fun
September 13th, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Precious photo!
September 13th, 2020
Mave
Cute
September 13th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha ... so funny!
September 13th, 2020
Mitzi
ace
Ha!
September 13th, 2020
essiesue
This is so cute. Those two ducks never leave each others side.
September 13th, 2020
Kathy
ace
The ducks look like they're chatting while walking. A very cute photo.
September 13th, 2020
Steve Jacob
ace
This made me smile
September 14th, 2020
