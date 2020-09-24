Previous
Next
My compost pile is a deer salad bar by tunia
Photo 1719

My compost pile is a deer salad bar

The twins have lost their spots.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
470% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Santina ace
what magnificent creatures, I love them, I like the composition with your purple chairs
September 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise