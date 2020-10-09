Previous
The aster is finally starting to bloom by tunia
Photo 1729

The aster is finally starting to bloom

9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Kaylynn
What a beautiful picture - love the color
October 9th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
This is gorgeous
October 9th, 2020  
essiesue
The beauty was worth the wait..........just lovely. fav
October 9th, 2020  
