Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1731
Carving a pumpkin
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
1731
photos
57
followers
58
following
474% complete
View this month »
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-5000
Taken
10th October 2020 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 12th, 2020
Lin
ace
Well captured.
October 12th, 2020
sheri
Interesting.
October 12th, 2020
katy
ace
I like the story it tells about his skills. Terrific composition too FAV
October 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close