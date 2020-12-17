Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1775
Love in the garden
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
1775
photos
57
followers
58
following
486% complete
View this month »
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-5000
Taken
16th December 2020 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
I like the simplicity of this and love finding 'rock art' in my neighborhood too.
December 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close