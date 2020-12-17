Previous
Next
Love in the garden by tunia
Photo 1775

Love in the garden

17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
486% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
I like the simplicity of this and love finding 'rock art' in my neighborhood too.
December 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise