Photo 1802
It makes me think of a marshmallow
It must be time for a cup of cocoa.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Starting year #5. Time flies when you're having fun. Gardener, photographer, and grandmother in southern Indiana -- I'm back for year #4. 365 is very...
1802
photos
55
followers
59
following
493% complete
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-5000
Taken
28th January 2021 11:19am
JackieR
ace
Looks like it would suck you in!! Is it safe?? Fab snow shot!
January 28th, 2021
