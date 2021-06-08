Sign up
Photo 1879
Beekeeper at work
My master gardener group had a lesson on beekeeping. Amazingly complicated -- both beekeeping and bees. We were served homemade bread with homemade honey.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
7th June 2021 7:42pm
