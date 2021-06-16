Previous
Spring Mill State Park by tunia
Spring Mill State Park

Our summer road trips are beginning with this beautiful park an hour from home.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
June 16th, 2021  
