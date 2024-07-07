Previous
Maybe a Clouded Sulphur by tunia
Maybe a Clouded Sulphur

I have a pamphlet "The Butterflies of Indiana" and that's my best guess.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Tunia McClure

Peter Dulis
nice one
July 7th, 2024  
Kathy
This is a beautiful photo of the butterfly and the flowers. Looks similar to the yellow ones we get here only they are yellow-er.
July 7th, 2024  
