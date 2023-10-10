Hope by twinoaks
1 / 365

Hope

There is Hope, if you listen to the voices.
An attempt at intentional camera movement (ICM).
Be kind ...
and be happy.
10th October 2023

I wish

@twinoaks
I wish ... I could finish a 365 project ...
0% complete

