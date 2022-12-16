Sign up
2 / 365
Blue Doors
These doors are on the front of a little mirror from Tunisia. It’s seen better days and in fact I dropped it whilst placing it for the photo so probably caused a few more flakes of paint to come off!
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
1
0
Tim Wyles
ace
@twyles
2
photos
2
followers
2
following
0% complete
1
2
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
16th December 2022 8:15am
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
paint
,
macro
,
tear
,
wear
Steve Joyce
You have really captured the textures well, especially the flaking paint.
December 16th, 2022
