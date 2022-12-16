Previous
Blue Doors by twyles
2 / 365

Blue Doors

These doors are on the front of a little mirror from Tunisia. It’s seen better days and in fact I dropped it whilst placing it for the photo so probably caused a few more flakes of paint to come off!
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Tim Wyles

ace
@twyles
0% complete

Photo Details

Steve Joyce
You have really captured the textures well, especially the flaking paint.
December 16th, 2022  
