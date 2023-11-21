Sign up
12 / 365
Chillin' chilli!
Didn't get out and about with camera today so am sharing a fun photo I took a few weeks ago. Pleased to say no PS tricks here - I realised (eventually) if I coloured the supporting cocktail stick black it would magically disappear :))
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Úna
@una1965
I have always been interested in photography and due to recently reducing my working days from 5 to 2 (gently easing into retirement ....) now...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
13th October 2023 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
chilli
,
still-life
