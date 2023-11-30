Sign up
Previous
21 / 365
Iced berries
Cold start here this morning
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Úna
@una1965
I have always been interested in photography and due to recently reducing my working days from 5 to 2 (gently easing into retirement ....) now...
Tags
red
,
ice
,
berries
