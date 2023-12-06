Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
Winter trees
Finally a sunny, bright day. Gorgeous for walking in our local park.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
0
0
Úna
@una1965
I have always been interested in photography and due to recently reducing my working days from 5 to 2 (gently easing into retirement ....) now...
25
photos
14
followers
8
following
View this month »
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
0
365
NIKON D7500
6th December 2023 12:19pm
View Info
View All
Public
blue
,
winter
,
trees
,
park
