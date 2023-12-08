Previous
Me and my shadow by una1965
27 / 365

Me and my shadow

Would be better if her head wasn't on the truck line - but there isn't much time for crafted photo composition when a dog is involved ...
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Úna

@una1965
I have always been interested in photography and due to recently reducing my working days from 5 to 2 (gently easing into retirement ....) now...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise