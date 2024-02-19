Previous
Next
Lattice by upandrunning
Photo 415

Lattice

19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

NU

@upandrunning
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
They surely don’t drive with that lattice up, do they?
February 24th, 2024  
NU
@illinilass Not at all. It’s actually lattice work on the building that’s reflected by the windshield. Caught the eye with exactly the same thought you had 😊
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise