Photo 415
Lattice
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
19th February 2024 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
They surely don't drive with that lattice up, do they?
February 24th, 2024
NU
@illinilass
Not at all. It's actually lattice work on the building that's reflected by the windshield. Caught the eye with exactly the same thought you had 😊
February 24th, 2024
