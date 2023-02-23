Previous
Ukulele by vacantview
54 / 365

Ukulele

My daughter mentioned she wanted to get a ukulele. I wasn’t using the one I had, so it’s going to a new home.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Vacant View

@vacantview
I enjoy being creative, particularly in the world of music. This year I wanted to document my everyday life by taking a photo of...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

