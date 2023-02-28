Previous
Combine Graveyard by vacantview
Combine Graveyard

Ran across a few abandoned combines in a field while I was out for a drive.
Vacant View

I enjoy being creative, particularly in the world of music. This year I wanted to document my everyday life by taking a photo of...
