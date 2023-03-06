Previous
Brander & Atlas by vacantview
65 / 365

Brander & Atlas

Just a couple of horses hanging out, enjoying the snow and the sun.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Photo Details

GaryW
What an awesome scene!
March 7th, 2023  
Vacant View
@thewatersphotos Thanks! It was quite relaxing watching them roam around in the nice weather.
March 7th, 2023  
