Previous
Next
Bob Stinson Bench by vacantview
84 / 365

Bob Stinson Bench

Bob Stinson memorial bench, Lake of The Isles, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Bob was a founding member and lead guitarist of the rock band The Replacements.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Vacant View

@vacantview
I enjoy being creative, particularly in the world of music. This year I wanted to document my everyday life by taking a photo of...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise