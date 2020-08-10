Previous
Next
Spokesman for the Group by vernabeth
Photo 3305

Spokesman for the Group

10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Beth

@vernabeth
I live in the Chattanooga, TN area.
905% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot and title, he sure looks the part.
August 20th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Oh yes, he looks like the boss! Great shot.
August 20th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh yes , certainly the one in charge - great shot
August 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise