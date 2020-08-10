Sign up
Photo 3305
Spokesman for the Group
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
3
0
Beth
@vernabeth
I live in the Chattanooga, TN area.
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3
Taken
5th August 2020 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and title, he sure looks the part.
August 20th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Oh yes, he looks like the boss! Great shot.
August 20th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh yes , certainly the one in charge - great shot
August 20th, 2020
