Previous
Next
List by vesna0210
Photo 2243

List

3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Vesna

@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...At first I thought I would never make it trough all 365...
614% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Hostas are adorable even when the leaves are dying! Super capture - fav
October 22nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise