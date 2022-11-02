Previous
Next
Latice u tami by vesna0210
Photo 2252

Latice u tami

2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Vesna

@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...At first I thought I would never make it trough all 365...
616% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bruni ace
It looks like a beautiful heart-shaped flower.
November 27th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful!
November 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise