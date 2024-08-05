Previous
Ružica by vesna0210
Photo 2482

Ružica

5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Vesna

@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...At first I thought I would never make it trough all 365...
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous red rose!
August 11th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
A lovely rose and capture.
August 11th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great pov and petal details
August 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise