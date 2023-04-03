Previous
.1 by vesnushka
1 / 365

.1

+14 С.
За последние месяцы было много грустных дней, тяжелых решений. Но наступила весна, а с ней новая жизнь и новый фотопроект.

There have been many sad days in recent months, decisions have been made. But spring has come, and with it a new life and a new photo project.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Olga Skachkova

@vesnushka
0% complete

