23 / 365
Sun Cloud
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
Michael Penn Smith
@visionworker
I enjoyed doing a project 365 several years ago, which was dedicated to one subject: WATER. Lately I've been feeling that I need a...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
25th December 2020 2:01pm
Tags
sky
,
sun
,
clouds
,
skyscape
,
suncloud
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
June 6th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Wow........that is some cloud cover.....
June 6th, 2022
