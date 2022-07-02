Previous
Sunset at Pedernales Falls by visionworker
47 / 365

Sunset at Pedernales Falls

Water X Sun
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Michael Penn Smith

@visionworker
I enjoyed doing a 365project several years ago, which was dedicated to one subject: WATER. Lately I've been feeling that I need a creative...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking sky.
June 30th, 2022  
