55 / 365
Pelicans Patrolling
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
Michael Penn Smith
@visionworker
I enjoyed doing a 365project several years ago, which was dedicated to one subject: WATER. Lately I've been feeling that I need a creative...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
18th October 2014 11:15am
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
shore
,
pelicans
,
ir
,
sanddunes
,
cloudscapes
,
texasgulf
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Great catch. I like how the pelican formation follows the line of the sand dunes.
July 8th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture...love the pelican lineup
July 8th, 2022
