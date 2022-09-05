Sign up
94 / 365
Stormy Dawn
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
Michael Penn Smith
ace
@visionworker
I enjoyed doing a 365project several years ago, which was dedicated to one subject: WATER. Lately I've been feeling that I need a creative...
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
Tags
sky
clouds
storm
dawn
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 4th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Gorgeous clouds and lovely detail in the trees.
September 4th, 2022
