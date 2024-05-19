Previous
Friends by vuente
21 / 365

Friends

19th May 2024 19th May 24

Ira Wind

@vuente
Born in Moscow (Russia) in 1979. Ira Wind is a portrait photographer. In her artistic practice, she focuses on person, his vital energy, beauty, and versatility. Portraits can...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise