Figs by wakelys
Photo 1485

Figs

Well I almost failed at the first hurdle.
I had a plan in my head and then found that my frozen blueberries were very pinky purple and the figs were more of a blueish colour so here we go.
1st March 2024

Susan Wakely

Susan Wakely
Jeni
Love the subtle colours and interesting textures.
March 1st, 2024  
