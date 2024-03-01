Sign up
Previous
Photo 1485
Figs
Well I almost failed at the first hurdle.
I had a plan in my head and then found that my frozen blueberries were very pinky purple and the figs were more of a blueish colour so here we go.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
1
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
2075
photos
135
followers
98
following
406% complete
1478
1479
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1481
1482
588
1483
1484
589
590
1485
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
1st March 2024 10:34am
Tags
fruit
,
figs
,
rainbow2024
Jeni
Love the subtle colours and interesting textures.
March 1st, 2024
