Away for the Sun by waltzingmarie
Photo 420

Away for the Sun

This fascinates me: some apples have started turning red, on the outside, the part of the tree that is in contact with the sunlight. But underneath, it all remained green!
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Marie Waltzing

