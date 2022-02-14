Previous
Sunrise by wh2021
Sunrise

Overlook of the pier and buildings while the sun has risen above the horizon.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
