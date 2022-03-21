Previous
jog by wh2021
jog

I think rendering this one in black and white is better than in color.
21st March 2022

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
It certainly is a great b/w with all those contrasts.
March 21st, 2022  
