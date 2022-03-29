Previous
A walk along riverbank by wh2021
139 / 365

A walk along riverbank

After days of staying at home, at last we decided to take a walk along the riverbank this morning.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
38% complete

Diana ace
Fabulous shot with so much to see. Wonderful curvy leading lines all the way to the skyscrapers.
March 29th, 2022  
