ferris wheel hk by wh2021
194 / 365

ferris wheel hk

located in Central. The weather, which was hot and fine, provided a nice background for the ferris wheel.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
May 22nd, 2022  
