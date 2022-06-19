Previous
Inside green house by wh2021
Inside green house

Visited HK Park today and this plant is grown inside the green house.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
