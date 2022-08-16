Sign up
279 / 365
Shanghai historical buildings
I have started the journey in China. Today I arrived in Shanghai and visited some of the most famous historical sites.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Tags
#landscape
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture of this amazing building! Looking so forward to seeing more.
August 16th, 2022
