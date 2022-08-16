Previous
Shanghai historical buildings by wh2021
Shanghai historical buildings

I have started the journey in China. Today I arrived in Shanghai and visited some of the most famous historical sites.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
What a wonderful capture of this amazing building! Looking so forward to seeing more.
August 16th, 2022  
