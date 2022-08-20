Previous
Huangpu River by wh2021
283 / 365

Huangpu River

in Shanghai at night. I was on that side of the river the other night and this was taken last night on the opposite side.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
77% complete

