Dunhua Liuding Mountain Scenic Area by wh2021
Dunhua Liuding Mountain Scenic Area

View of the plain from top of the mountain.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
