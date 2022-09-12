Previous
Mountain view from great wall by wh2021
306 / 365

Mountain view from great wall

while the thunderstorm and rain were approaching. Later on, we had to hide inside the observation tower until rain stopped.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
