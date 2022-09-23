Previous
Next
Songhua Lake Ski Resort by wh2021
317 / 365

Songhua Lake Ski Resort

This is the restaurant on top of the ski tracks at top of the mountain (about 1000m high). There is no ice this time, but the resort is a popular place for skiers in winter.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Interesting building. I looked up where it is and seems a great place
September 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise