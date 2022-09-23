Sign up
317 / 365
Songhua Lake Ski Resort
This is the restaurant on top of the ski tracks at top of the mountain (about 1000m high). There is no ice this time, but the resort is a popular place for skiers in winter.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
1
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
317
photos
16
followers
9
following
86% complete
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
22nd September 2022 9:54am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
#landscape
Suzanne
ace
Interesting building. I looked up where it is and seems a great place
September 23rd, 2022
